Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Raised to $10.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

RSI stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $7.86. 4,314,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In related news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $132,591.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 38,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $225,545.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,797.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4,395.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 1,846,353 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 828,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 451,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 246,189 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

