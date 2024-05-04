Russel Metals Inc. (RUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on June 14th

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Russel Metals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE:RUS traded down C$1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching C$38.52. 173,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,067. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$33.38 and a 12-month high of C$47.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 3.5926623 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUS

About Russel Metals

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.