RWS’s (RWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

RWS Price Performance

LON:RWS opened at GBX 176.20 ($2.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £649.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2,517.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 190.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 220.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. RWS has a 12 month low of GBX 157.20 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 284.40 ($3.57).

RWS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 9.80 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. RWS’s payout ratio is -17,142.86%.

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.

