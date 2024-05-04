RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.16

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.16 and last traded at $58.67, with a volume of 94115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RXST. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Get RxSight alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RxSight

RxSight Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.21.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $429,057.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $643,750.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 9,125 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $429,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,490 shares of company stock worth $3,043,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in RxSight by 17.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 359,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,150 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,226,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in RxSight by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,628,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,414,000 after buying an additional 197,099 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in RxSight by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 243,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 176,451 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.