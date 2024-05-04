Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) COO Michael Burbach Purchases 4,000 Shares

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Burbach bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ryerson Trading Down 1.9 %

RYI opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $44.70.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Ryerson by 3.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 72.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryerson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 159,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

