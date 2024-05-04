Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.60

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.598 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $7.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SBR traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $62.95. 46,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,325. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $75.60. The firm has a market cap of $917.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.20% and a return on equity of 1,059.66%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

