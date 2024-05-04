Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 30,146 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,051,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after purchasing an additional 418,976 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,554,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,513.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after purchasing an additional 355,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.32. 762,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,120. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

