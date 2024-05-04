Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,492 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,326 shares of company stock valued at $29,775,593. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.57.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $419.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

