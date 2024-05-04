Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,421. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

