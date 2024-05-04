Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Valero Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 92,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day moving average of $141.69. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.