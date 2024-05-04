Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $117.13. The company had a trading volume of 933,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average is $111.69.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

