Sapient Capital LLC Takes $2.93 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,093,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,163. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

