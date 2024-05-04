Sapient Capital LLC Takes $6.38 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:IT traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $428.64. 478,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,111. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $462.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.43 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gartner

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.