Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.77

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 487009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.5248 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 352,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 122,108 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

