SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $227.00 at KeyCorp

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $276.00 to $227.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.23.

SBA Communications stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.32.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $3,256,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 13,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

