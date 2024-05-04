SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Citigroup

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.23.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

SBA Communications stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.09. 1,072,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,062. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.32.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $1,412,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in SBA Communications by 14.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $4,872,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,486,000 after purchasing an additional 78,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

