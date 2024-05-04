Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,278,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,702,000 after purchasing an additional 726,183 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after buying an additional 1,677,942 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,867. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

