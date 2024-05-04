Scotiabank Increases CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$21.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on CI Financial and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.72.

TSE:CIX opened at C$16.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$12.01 and a 52 week high of C$18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.5093946 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

