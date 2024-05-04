Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.53.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 237.98 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $54.47 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.43.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 47.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

