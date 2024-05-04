Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $32.10, but opened at $35.00. Sealed Air shares last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 685,556 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at $582,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

