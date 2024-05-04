Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Senseonics Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SENS opened at $0.51 on Friday. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 270.13% and a negative return on equity of 146.90%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics

Senseonics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Senseonics by 55.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 211,128 shares during the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

