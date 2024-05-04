Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Senseonics Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE:SENS opened at $0.51 on Friday. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 270.13% and a negative return on equity of 146.90%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Senseonics
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.