Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday.
Shattuck Labs Price Performance
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 3,133.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2200.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Shattuck Labs
In other news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $168,522.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,821.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.
About Shattuck Labs
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
