Shell (LON:SHEL) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,800 ($47.73) price objective on the stock.

SHEL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.68) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.68) to GBX 2,950 ($37.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.45) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,109.78 ($39.06).

Get Shell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Shell Trading Down 0.5 %

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,858.50 ($35.91) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,688.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,597.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,214 ($27.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,952 ($37.08). The company has a market cap of £183.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,264.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 4,778.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shell news, insider Charles Roxburgh purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.06) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($96,168.82). In related news, insider Sinead Gorman bought 18,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,494 ($31.33) per share, with a total value of £455,803.44 ($572,545.46). Also, insider Charles Roxburgh bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.06) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($96,168.82). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.