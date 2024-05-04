Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.37. 4,407,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.05. The stock has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. Shell has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEL. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Shell by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Shell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 4.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

