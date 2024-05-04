Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.03.

SHOP traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,346,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,916. The company has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 827.54 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Shopify by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789,411 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,382,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,452,000 after buying an additional 1,837,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after buying an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

