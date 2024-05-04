Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Whitbread Stock Performance

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 3,007 ($37.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72. The stock has a market cap of £5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,879.38, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,210.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,363.04. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,983.63 ($37.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,714 ($46.65).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 62.90 ($0.79) dividend. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Whitbread’s payout ratio is presently 6,062.50%.

Insider Activity at Whitbread

Whitbread Company Profile

In other news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,004 ($37.73) per share, with a total value of £27,036 ($33,960.56). 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.