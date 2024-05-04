Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Whitbread Stock Performance
Shares of WTB opened at GBX 3,007 ($37.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72. The stock has a market cap of £5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,879.38, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,210.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,363.04. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,983.63 ($37.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,714 ($46.65).
Whitbread Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 62.90 ($0.79) dividend. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Whitbread’s payout ratio is presently 6,062.50%.
Insider Activity at Whitbread
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
