Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Performance
Siebert Financial stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.86.
About Siebert Financial
