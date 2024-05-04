Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,291,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,459. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

