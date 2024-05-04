Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,418,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,598,000 after buying an additional 38,438 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,719,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,391,000 after purchasing an additional 717,457 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,234.0% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,281,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,305 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,030,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 828,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,586,000 after buying an additional 59,922 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCHI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,491,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,493. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

