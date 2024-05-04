Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Invests $29,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 53,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 75,439,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,077,109. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

