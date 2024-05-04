Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Invests $29,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 53,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 75,439,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,077,109. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.