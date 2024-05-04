Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Invests $32,000 in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2,956.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,869,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after buying an additional 1,808,346 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,578,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 108.2% in the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 393,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 204,464 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,156,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,753,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFNM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 101,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,573. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

