Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Invests $39,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,874,000 after buying an additional 134,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,271,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,167,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,674,000 after buying an additional 109,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,318. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,133. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.