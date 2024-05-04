Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQDH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $322,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

LQDH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.67. 13,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,367. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.