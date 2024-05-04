Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.63. Silgan also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $46.28. 704,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,615. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

