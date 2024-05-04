Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. Silgan also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.750 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Silgan Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.28. 704,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.49. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

