Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $87.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 246,397 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $2,303,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,663 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

SIMO opened at $73.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.95%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

