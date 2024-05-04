Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $87.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.57.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SIMO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 0.8 %
SIMO opened at $73.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $95.33.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.
Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.95%.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Silicon Motion Technology
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.