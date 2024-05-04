Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.31

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Focus V capsules, Annike injection, and Anyue capsules; liver disease medicines, including Tianqing ganmei injection and Runzhong dispersible tablets; and respiratory system medicines, such as Tianqing suchang suspension for inhalation and Tianyun for injection.

