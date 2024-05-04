Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Lowered to $2.50

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sirius XM by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

