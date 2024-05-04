SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Cut to $133.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.50.

SITE stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.42. The company had a trading volume of 481,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,666. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total value of $1,763,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $101,340,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after acquiring an additional 319,071 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,067 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,587,000 after purchasing an additional 128,076 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $17,835,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

