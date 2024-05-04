Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

TSLX opened at $21.01 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

