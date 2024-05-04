Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) PT Raised to $53.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.60.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SAH

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

NYSE:SAH traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.43. 143,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.75. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.51.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $237,181.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,817,007.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35,366.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.