SouthState Corp Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 41,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,976,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $535.41. 951,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,080. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $535.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

