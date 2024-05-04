SouthState Corp Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,246,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,723. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

