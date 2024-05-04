SouthState Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 177,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 67,906 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 204,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 48,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,452,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,828,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.68. 683,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,266. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $39.97.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

