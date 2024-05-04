SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWO. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 185,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

