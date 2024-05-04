SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 560.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,719 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 95,299 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.25. 1,597,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,557. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

