Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25 to $4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35. Spire also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.450 EPS.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of Spire stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Spire has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.26%.

SR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.72.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

