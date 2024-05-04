SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 759,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,085,049 shares.The stock last traded at $42.19 and had previously closed at $46.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SWTX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

