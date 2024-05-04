SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 867 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,930,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

FDVV traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $44.78. 213,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,311. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $45.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.