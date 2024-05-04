SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,068,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,639. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

